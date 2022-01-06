Limit stress on your wedding day! Milford Hills provides an all-inclusive wedding venue for a couples big day! The Clubhouse, and property provide a rustic elegance experience to create a memorable day for the bride and groom. Event Manager, Heidi Ott can take care of any of your requests. Milford Hills is the perfect venue for the newlyweds dream rustic wedding. Already have a wedding venue? Milford Hills also offers firearm shooting activity bachelor parties!

Visit them at the Wonderful World of Weddings Show this weekend at Booth 429. If you cannot make the show, call 920-699-2249 to set up an appointment with them to schedule your dream wedding. They will also have a booth at the Alliant Energy Center next weekend January 15 –16.