An 18,000 Mile Joy Ride

Ville and Kristen Jokinen rode bicycles from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to Ushuaia, Argentina, spanning 2 years and covering over 18,000 miles, despite never having cycled further than around the block. Kristen’s new book, Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina chronicles the couples adventure with an emphasis on the kindness shared with them along the way. Today they join us in studio to talk about their adventure and the things they learned along the way whether it's their favorite country they traveled through or how they kept going even when it got difficult. Kristin and Ville also tell us what they have planned for their next chapter.

