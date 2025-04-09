Amplifying Voices for a Change

On April 30th, Aurora Health Care will host the 12th annual Hope Shining Blue event, which celebrates the healing journeys and hope of violence survivors. This event also recognizes the dedicated work of Aurora Healing Center and Advocacy Services.

The casual, high-energy event will feature music, food stations and an inspirational runway fashion show. The show will spotlight thriving survivor models who have received support from Aurora Healing & Advocacy Services.

Located on Aurora Sinai Medical Center's campus in Milwaukee, the Aurora Healing Center offers free emergency care, counseling, emotional support, and forensic nursing.

To support the event and to attend visit Hope Shining Blue