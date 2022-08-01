The Amish Craftsmen Guild features high quality, hand crafted, customizable, sustainable polylumber outdoor furniture and located in historic Cedarburg. Owner Laura Armstrong-Goss and marketing integrator Christine Foley join us to discuss Amish Craftsmen Guild. Laura started the business in 1998 with the support of her family and has had a hand in every aspect of the Amish Craftsmen Guild. Visit them at the Wisconsin State Fair in the Big Back Yard, just west of the Cream Puff building, kiddie corner of the human sling shot. For more information, please visit https://amishcraftsmenguild.com