American Ninja Warrior!

Taylor Amann
American Nija Warrior!
Taylor Amann joins us on The Morning Blend to share the experiences that led her to American Ninja Warrior. She has competed in gymnastics since 4 years old, becoming a 3X Big Ten Champion in the Women’s Pole Vault. After graduation, she was asked to compete in season 11 of American Ninja Warrior and now has a total of 5 seasons under her belt!

