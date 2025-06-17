Taylor Amann joins us on The Morning Blend to share the experiences that led her to American Ninja Warrior. She has competed in gymnastics since 4 years old, becoming a 3X Big Ten Champion in the Women’s Pole Vault. After graduation, she was asked to compete in season 11 of American Ninja Warrior and now has a total of 5 seasons under her belt!
