American Family Insurance & Summerfest

Partnerships Manager of American Family Insurance Anna Pope tells us about the company's involvement in Summerfest this year.

American Family Insurance will once again be creating unforgettable fan experiences at the American Family Insurance House on the Summerfest grounds. The House delivers for fans with intimate performances from top national talent, customizable swag, an immersive photo booth, inspiring lounge spaces on the House rooftop and in the backyard, and more!

The American Family Insurance House is free to enter, first come, first served for all performances and is open from 12-8 every day of Summerfest. To learn more visit the website at AmFam.

