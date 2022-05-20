American Craft Beer Week is May 16-22. Support all of the amazing Milwaukee craft beer by visiting the breweries or picking up your favorite craft beers from your local retailer. Stop by the MobCraft Beer taproom to enjoy a variety of pints, beer flights and delicious pizzas. MobCraft Beer is a craft brewery located in the Walker's Point neighborhood of Milwaukee serving up a variety of traditional and some not so traditional beers. As the world's first crowd-sourced brewery, they turn ideas into beer! There is always something new on tap at MobCraft. Hoppy, malty, fruity or light drinking, they have something for everyone's tastes! Round up your crew and stop by the taproom. Dogs are welcomed on their patio as well!

Owner and CEO of MobCraft, Henry Schwartz, joins us to discuss the upcoming events and deals.

Friday: Get 2 selected pints and a select pizza for just $22. Plus, 20% off mixed 24 cases of beer to go (4 & 6 packs only).

Monday: Save $4 on any beer flight.

Tuesday: Half off growler fills. Trivia in the taproom at 7pm.

Wednesday: Half off happy hour. Get half off all MobCraft drafts from 3-6pm. Musical bingo in the taproom at 7pm.

Mobcraft is located at 505 5th St. in the Walker's Point Neighborhood. For more information, please visit mobcraftbeer.com