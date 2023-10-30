Amazing New Skin Treatment Technology!

Karen Lillie, Owner and Licensed Esthetician at Citrine Spa joins us to tells us all about some advanced results offered in the spa's treatment room! On top of skin treatments like Nano Infusion, LED Light Therapy, Dermaplaning, Microneedling and Chemical Peels, they can do all types of Waxing, too. They also offer body contouring using Ultrasonic Cavitation and Radio Frequency, lash lifts, lash tints and brow tinting. Most of the time, these amazing advanced results are seen when using these types of advanced technology!

Molly recently did the Lumnifusion Super skin treatment at Citrine! It's designed to tackle multiple skin concerns such as fine lines, dehydration, discoloration and texture! She said it's one of her favorites!

Citrine has also introduced an exciting new technology to their spa! It’s called JET PLASMA and it’s the most Advanced State-Of-The-Art Plasma device. This device remodels collagen below the surface, dramatically tightens and lifts the skin, takes down redness and inflammation, brightens pigmentation diminishes wrinkles and annihilates bacteria on skin, making it great for treating acne. All with ZERO pain, ZERO downtime, ZERO trauma to the skin! And after you complete a series, you will have results that last between 2 to 5 years!

Get A Free Facial During Your First Jet Plasma Treatment When You Purchase A Package of 6 or More! $165 Value. Get Your First And Last Facial Free When you purchase a series of 8 Jet Plasma Treatments! Learn More Online www.CitrineSkinSpa.com or Call 262-264-8841 with questions or to book an appointment!

