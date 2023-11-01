Always be Prepared, Know How to Defend Yourself

With crime on the rise in the US, people have to take steps to defend themselves, especially on college campuses in Milwaukee. Here are some tips for your viewers on what they can do. David Nance, CEO of SABRE - Security Equipment Corporation is here to give people some advice on self defense and being prepared for anything, just in case.

SABRE is the world's largest pepper spray manufacturer, providing police-strength protection to consumers and law enforcement alike, all across the globe. We've spent more than 45 years leading the safety and security market.

For more information and to find products, visit SabreRed.com.

