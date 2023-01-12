Alternatives To New Year's Resolutions

Some people embrace the inspirational energy that can come from a brand-new planner and a ball drop, but a lot of people resist making resolutions because 1. They’ve failed in the past and are sick of letting themselves down, or 2. They feel like the date is arbitrary. Why wait to make a change or force a change, they say, just because the day of the year? Others too, understandably, find that the dark, cold days of January aren’t exactly conducive to change. Today we welcome back Anna Medaris, a health correspondent at Insider. She offers some ideas for resolution alternatives.