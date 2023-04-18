Alternatives To Living With Chronic Pain

Dr. Evan Norum is joining us today to give some pain therapy and treatment alternatives that are FDA approved for chronic pain and neuropathy. She talks about if chronic pain can be neuropathy, what Advantage Neuropathy does for someone when they comes in with chronic pain or neuropathy and how soon can they be seen.

Advantage Neuropathy has a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers (Retail Value $249.00)!

Call 1-262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000 to take advantage of this offer or visit Advantage Neuropathy.

