Alternative Cancer Treatment in Mexico

Where traditional western medicine treatments focus on the disease first, Oasis of Hope focuses on the patient first while being a world leader in alternative cancer treatments. Daniel E. Kennedy, M.C., CEO of Oasis of Hope and Michelle Tucker 3-time breast cancer survivor join us to talk about the Oasis of Hope mission, and what they can do for their patients. Located in sunny Tijuana, Mexico, Oasis of Hope uses therapeutic elements that focus on killing cancer cells directly which alleviates the risk of hurting healthy cells. Oasis of Hope provides care for the whole person – medical, psychological and spiritual support. The team includes board certified oncologists, a hematologist, palliative care specialist, nutritionists, psychologist and a pastor working in concert to improve quality of life. Their mission stands for caring for the whole person – body, mind and spirit. Sharing the healing power of faith, hope and love. Advancing medical science to end cancer, one person at a time.

To learn more, visit OasisofHope.com.