All Things German Fest!

German Fest is a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds, along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. As one of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. Deb Wolf and Michael Miller join us live in studio today to invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition.

$5 admission for EVERYONE on Friday night; School Supply Drive on Saturday – SOUTH GATE; Hunger Task Force Food Drive on Sunday – SOUTH GATE. Go togermanfest.com for advance tickets, live entertainment guide and more!