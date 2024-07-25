Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

All Things German Fest!

German Fest Milwaukee
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 25, 2024

German Fest is a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds, along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. As one of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. Deb Wolf and Michael Miller join us live in studio today to invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition.

$5 admission for EVERYONE on Friday night; School Supply Drive on Saturday – SOUTH GATE; Hunger Task Force Food Drive on Sunday – SOUTH GATE. Go togermanfest.com for advance tickets, live entertainment guide and more!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo