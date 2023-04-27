All Things Flooring

Mike Gasparre, flooring expert, is joining us today to tell us about My New Floors Inc which is a local floor covering and installation retailer. He has a couple of floor samples in which he will explain not to count any floor out & if waterproofing is necessary. My New Floors Inc even has a mobile showroom that gives them the chance to come show floor samples to you!

Exclusively to Morning Blend viewers only, My New Floors Inc is offering FREE carpet padding. All viewers have to do is mention “Morning Blend” and they will qualify for Free Premium padding for their carpet project. This padding is the best pad they offer. It is a memory foam blend with spill protection that adds 20 years to their carpet warranty. For more information, visit My New Floors or call & schedule a measure today!