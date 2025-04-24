All the Ways to Go is a heartfelt and humorous middle-grade novel about a summer that doesn’t go as planned and the courage it takes to face disappointment. It explores the fear of letting down the people you love and the unexpected growth that can come from things going wrong. With relatable characters and emotional depth, it’s a story that speaks to kids navigating change, pressure, and self-doubt. A perfect read for building empathy, resilience, and confidence in young readers.

