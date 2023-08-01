Suzanne Cornell, committee co-chair, chats with us today about All Saints' Hunger Book Sale that's coming up and all it entails. For the 42nd year, All Saints’ Cathedral, the home of the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, is hosting its’ annual Great Hunger Book Sale. The Book Sale has raised more than half-a-million dollars over the past 41 years, providing support to many local, national, and international programs that provide food for the hungry. Last year the sale donated $24,000 to 21 organizations that provide food as part of their mission. This year sale is expected to raise $25,000.

The Hunger Book Sale is Thursday, August 3 - Tuesday, August 8 from 11am - 6pm each day.

To learn more, visit All Saints' website at ascathedral.org.

