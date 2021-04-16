All-On-4 Dental Implants

Dental Implants are artificial tooth roots that are permanently anchored to the jaw bone.

They are the ideal replacement solution for missing or failing teeth due to their strength,

longevity, and completely natural appearance and feel. Dental Implants provide a

strong base for replacement teeth, which means there is no movement or slippage like

that experienced by denture wearers. They are truly the best solution to achieve a

comfortable, natural smile that looks and functions exactly like natural teeth.

