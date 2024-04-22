All-Natural Bakehouse

Outpost is celebrating their 54th birthday by sharing a bevy of baked goodies from their bakery located at the back of the Bay View store location. Director of Community Relations Margaret Mittlestadt joins the show today to discuss their specialty cakes, made and decorated to order. Not only does Outpost have a great selection of classic cakes, but they also offer a number of options for vegan/dairy-free or wheat-free cakes and desserts. Cakes and pie by the slice, cookies, you name it - everything is made from scratch – no mixes – and their variety changes frequently.

Visit their website at Outpost.coop for details about their stores and bakery specialties!