Alexis Patterson - A Search For The Truth

Gina Barton is here today to tell us about her true-crime podcast, Unsolved, which features eight episodes about the case of Alexis Patterson, who was 7 years old when she disappeared between her Washington Heights home and Hi-Mount Elementary School on May 3, 2002. Gina has spent hours talking with Alexis’ mother, Ayanna Patterson, her biological father, Kenya Campbell, several Milwaukee police officers who worked on the case and the current police chief, who was a detective back then. She also spoke with several tipsters and tracked down whether their tips had merit, including one about a serial killer and another about a man with a red truck who abducted a teenage waitress.

Gina has gained access to the Milwaukee police files on the case and this is the first time they have been released! Tune in to hear Gina's take on her disappearance, why she's interested in covering her case on the new season of Unsolved, what are some of the theories about what happened to Alexis and what new information she has learned while reporting this season.

