Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue -- Is a Senior Dog Right for Me?

Sandy Corrigan, foster volunteer with Albert's Dog Lounge, is here in the studio to chat with us about what makes Albert's a special place! From foster fails to new forever families, volunteers like Sandy keep the hope that every dog has a place and a home. We also learn what makes someone a good fit to adopt a senior dog and their care. What if you don't want a dog? There are plenty of other ways to help! For more information, visit https://albertsdoglounge.org/