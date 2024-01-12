AI's Affect on the Manufacturing Economy

If you have never heard of Xometry before, than you probably have never heard of its CEO, Randy Altschuler, and what his company is doing for small businesses!

Just because AI is increasing in popularity with CEO's does not mean we are losing our jobs. Many of those companies are looking for workers who understand advanced technology. Xometry's work is to provide a marketplace for small and medium sized businesses who get in business with larger buyers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are almost 600,000 jobs that haven't been filled in manufacturing; these jobs require skillsets like programming, 3D printing, and more!