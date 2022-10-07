Watch Now
Airbnb Hosts Use Their Income to Fulfill Their Travel Dreams

with Airbnb Eco-Cabin Superhost
In the U.S. between January 1 and June 30, 2022, the typical Host who was also a guest earned more than $12,000, 30 percent more than the typical Host who is not a guest on the platform. In the U.S., nearly 25 percent of Airbnb hosts are also guests on the platform, and spend 25 percent of the days they host traveling. Eco-Cabin Superhost Caroline Hutt joins us to talk about how her earnings have fueled her passion to travel while providing guests with a tranquil getaway in her off-grid cabin. To check out her Airbnb, please click here.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:29:48-04

