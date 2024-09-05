The 45th Annual Frank Mots International Kite Festival, presented by IKEA, is soaring back to Milwaukee’s Veterans Park on September 7th and 8th! The festival runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday and until 5:00 PM on Sunday. Join the excitement with the grand launch of 600 kites at noon, kite performances by the Chicago Fire Kite Team, and special guests like Yves Laforest, a renowned giant kite flyer. Families can enjoy free parking, free kite flying lessons, and a kids’ Mad Dash event with free kites for the first 100 participants. Don’t miss the fun!
Aim High at the 45th Annual Frank Mots International Kite Festival Presented by IKEA
The Gift of Wings
