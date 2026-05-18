AI-Proofing Your Job

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the modern workplace, and with that transformation comes uncertainty about job security. Beth Ridley from Ridley Consulting Group discusses how, instead of panicking, employees should pay closer attention. The most valuable employees will be those who bring deeply human capabilities to their work. AI can generate content and process information quickly, but it still struggles with nuance, trust, motivation, and complex human dynamics. Beth highlights some ways employees can shift focus and how best to adapt in this latest shift in the workplace.

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