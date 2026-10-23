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AI Is Creating Jobs for Small Businesses, New Report Finds

U.S. Chamber of Commerce
AI Is Creating Jobs for Small Businesses, New Report Finds
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Artificial intelligence is becoming a valuable tool for small businesses looking to grow and compete. A new U.S. Chamber of Commerce report finds that 47% of small businesses say AI is helping create jobs at their companies, compared with just 6% reporting AI-related workforce reductions. With businesses increasingly using AI for marketing, customer service, sales, accounting and cybersecurity, the findings offer a different perspective on what the technology could mean for the future of work.

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