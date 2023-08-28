September is National Afib Awareness Month. Today we will meet Jeremy Monday, a principal at Dousman Elementary School. He shares his AFib diagnosis.

People with atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, are up to five times more likely to have a stroke. With AFib, your heart is beating erratically; blood does not move through the heart efficiently or may pool or clot. The clot may block blood flow to the brain, causing a stroke. Taking blood thinners as prescribed reduces this risk.

AFib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable and beatable.

Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke. High blood pressure and AFib are two leading risk factors for stroke and managing these two conditions can dramatically reduce your chances of having a stroke.

** For more, visit www.heart.orgor www.MyAFibExperience.org.

