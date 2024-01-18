Homelessness is on the rise. In 2022, an average of 17,000 people entered into homelessness systems nationwide for the first time, and 2023’s numbers are expected to be worse. Those on the frontlines serving America’s homeless population understand that there is no single easy answer, but work continues to help bridge the gap between affordable housing and the people that need it. TAKE PKG Many complicated factors contribute to homelessness, but Ann Oliva, the CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, says the affordable housing crisis is the most prominent. Learn how you can advocate for this important topic at this website.

