Advocate For Your Health

It is no secret that the All of Us Research Program is seeking to enroll a million or more people into the most diverse research database of its kind. The UW All of Us Research team at the Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships has created a new approach designed to educate the community about the benefits of All of Us but also empower individuals to advocate for their own health. It’s called a Cohort Research Model, which brings together affinity groups to participate in and support the All of Us Research Program. Communications Advisor for UW All of Us Milwaukee, Vivian King and Community Advisory Board Member, Diane Milner join us to tell us why they are now calling on what’s known as the D-9.

To learn more about the All of Us Research program, call (414) 219-3810, or go to Join-All-Of-Us-Dot-Org. https://www.joinallofus.org/. Visit https://allofus.wisc.edu/about/ to learn more about our UW efforts in the community. You can also keep up with them on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AllofUsMKE