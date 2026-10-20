Adventure, Apples & Autumn Escapes in Lake Geneva

Looking for the ultimate Wisconsin fall adventure? Lake Geneva has something for every kind of explorer. Soar through the trees at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures! Prefer a slower pace? Sip locally crafted wines at Apple Barn Orchard & Winery and browse seasonal treats and farm-fresh finds!

Whether you're planning a family outing, a couples getaway, or a weekend with friends, Lake Geneva offers the perfect mix of outdoor adventure, scenic beauty, and seasonal flavors.

Learn More:

- Visit Lake Geneva

- https://lakegenevaadventures.com/

- https://applebarnorchardandwinery.com/