Dr. Evan Norum discusses Advantage Neuropathy's leading-edge pain therapy and treatment, which is an FDA-cleared solution. Advantage Neuropathy is about serving the Wisconsin community and providing you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible. If you or someone you know suffers from neuropathy, call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000 for a free Neuropathy Screening.

For more information, visit: AdvantageNeuropathy.com