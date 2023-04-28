Advancements in Digital Dentistry

Dr. Hannah Draver, owner of Draver Dental, is here today to tell us about how their clinic's new intraoral scanner which can produce a 3D model of your mouth. The device uses a light and mirror to take the photos, the images are processed by a software that stitches all of the photos together and once the scan is done it is sent to the lab to be printed into a 3D model. This process can be used for crowns, night guards, bridges, clear aligners, implants and so much more! One main benefit to intraoral scanning is the patient's comfort. Most people don't enjoy the conventional impression material. A main benefit clinically is that it is extremely accurate. For more information, visit online at Draver Dental.