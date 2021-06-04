Watch
Advanced Skincare Tips From the Las Vegas Strip

With Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:18:09-04

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa Doctor Deborah Manjoney is back to share some skincare tips, but this time she is over 1,000 miles away. Deborah is currently in Las Vegas attending the Cell-Surgical Conference to learn about all of the newest applications of regenerative medicine in aesthetics. She is excited to learn more information about the BeautiFill device, so she can become more skilled in the treatment and offer it to more individuals.

Stay tuned over the next couple of months as Deborah officially launches this project! To see a full list of their current services, visit wimedispa.com. For more information, you can also call 262-746-9088.

