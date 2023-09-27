Advance Your Small Business with This Loan!

Is an SBA loan the right match for your small business? Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President and Director of SBA Lending at Centrust Bank breaks down the benefits and actualities of SBA loans. An SBA loan can be used for any specific business lending purpose, especially the following needs:

-Equipment

-Business Acquisition

-Expansion

-Working Capital

-Start Up

-Exports

Centrust Banks has a team of SBA Lending Specialists who understand the complexity of structuring an SBA loan. There are many times where traditional commercial financing does not fit with your business needs.

