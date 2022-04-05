Advance Meaningful Climate Action in Wisconsin Communities

Earth Day is approaching and the effort to mitigate carbon emissions intensifies. One-fifth of the world's largest companies have already made bold net-zero pledges. These organizations are using science-driven carbon credits to offset hard-to-abate emissions.

Alex Macintosh, leader of the Natural Capital Exchange Origination team, sits down with us to discuss the importance of connecting these landowners with carbon credit buyers and how this solution provides another revenue stream to landowners during this critical decade for the planet.

Family-owned forests offset their emission. Forest carbon markets are an effect, scalable tool for carbon sequestration and advancing climate action. For more information visit www.ncx.com.