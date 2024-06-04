At the Urban Ecology Center’s three locations, the wonders of the outdoors bring curious people together. Their programs bring our city’s children and families into nature and as a result, our urban parks are safe to visit, our kids are acquiring the science skills they need to succeed, and adults keep on learning about how our changing world around us works.

Michelle Milford and Amanda Tokuyama from the Urban Ecology Center join the show today to announce a new opportunity for the community to feel connected to the UEC and the wildlife that surrounds the branches called "Adopt Someone Wild" where you are able to choose a Native Animal to adopt from their animal rooms OR from the parks.

For more information, visit urbanecologycenter.org/adopt.