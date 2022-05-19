Adopt, Foster or Donate-The Washington County Humane Society

The Washington County Humane Society Humane Society provides protection, shelter and care for wild and homeless animals. Their comprehensive adoption program matched 10,000 homeless animals with new families. Joe Poczkalski, communications specialist, and Jessie Wermager, operations manager, join us to discuss adopting, donating and attending events.

For more information on events and animals available for adoption: please visit www.wchspets.org.

