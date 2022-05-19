Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Adopt, Foster or Donate-The Washington County Humane Society

The Pet Project with Fleet Farm
Posted at 10:17 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 11:45:40-04

The Washington County Humane Society Humane Society provides protection, shelter and care for wild and homeless animals. Their comprehensive adoption program matched 10,000 homeless animals with new families. Joe Poczkalski, communications specialist, and Jessie Wermager, operations manager, join us to discuss adopting, donating and attending events.

For more information on events and animals available for adoption: please visit www.wchspets.org.

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

Visit FleetFarm.com for more information!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes