Adopt/Foster a Dog

Joining us today is Angela Parish and Amanda Steng-Flem from Rescue Gang which is a nonprofit foster based dog rescue, with a goal to save dogs from kill shelters. Coming with Amanda and Angela are four puppies: Tex, Jersey, Dexter and Holstein. They are also a 100% volunteer ran organization. Angela and Amanda offer insight into what makes Rescue Gang different from other organizations, the large need for fosters and how you can become a foster. To cover the cost of medical bills and an increase of litters/puppies, Rescue Gang will be hosting an upcoming fundraiser called Puppy Yoga. To fill out a foster application, visit online at Rescue Gang.

