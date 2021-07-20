Adopt a Working Cat!

When you hear the words “working cat,” what do you think of? A cat wearing a suit and holding a briefcase? Or a kitten in scrubs? Working cats are not interested in human interaction, but they thrive in an environment where they can do a job like patrolling for rodents. If you’re looking to adopt a kitten, consider a working cat! Allie Christmas from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to explain the adoption process and more.

For more information on the working cat or adoption program, visit wihumane.org or call 414-ANIMALS.