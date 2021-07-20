Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Adopt a Working Cat!

At the Wisconsin Humane Society
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:47:12-04

When you hear the words “working cat,” what do you think of? A cat wearing a suit and holding a briefcase? Or a kitten in scrubs? Working cats are not interested in human interaction, but they thrive in an environment where they can do a job like patrolling for rodents. If you’re looking to adopt a kitten, consider a working cat! Allie Christmas from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to explain the adoption process and more.

For more information on the working cat or adoption program, visit wihumane.org or call 414-ANIMALS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019