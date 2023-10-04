Adopt a Senior Dog in Need of a Loving Home

Albert's Dog Lounge is a foster-based rescue focused on providing loving homes to seniors, special needs, and hospice dogs. Today, Lindsey Decker, vice president/foster home and foster mom Sandy Corrigan joins us to talk about what Albert's does for the community and how you can be a part of their mission, too. Albert's rescues dogs in need from overcrowded shelters and families who can no longer care for their pet. Albert's Dog Lounge was established in 2017 with the vision to be the steppingstone to a new life for those dogs who are less likely to be rescued, adopted, or at a higher risk for euthanasia.

Albert's Dog Lounge's biggest need is community support through donors, fosters, adopters, and volunteers.

To learn more visit: albertsdoglounge.org

To Donate: paypal.com

To adopt: albertsdoglounge.org

To foster: albertsdoglounge.org

