Adopt a Pet!

Interested in adopting a pet? There are so many animals that are looking for loving homes. Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They brought along Millie, a 5 year old pitbull mix that ha been with the shelter for nearly 10 months she loves running and is likely to curl up next to you for some quality cuddle time. We also hear about the time the shelter had 47 puppies taken in over labor day weekend.

The next fundraiser will be Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 15 from 6-9pm

