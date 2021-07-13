Adopt a Furry Friend This Summer!

For some people, being surrounded by hundreds of affectionate animals is a dream. Now, this is more than just a dream! The Humane Animal Welfare Society has two adoption events this month where you can interact with all types of furry friends. Jennifer Smieja from HAWS is here to share all the details about these off-site mobile adoption events. Jennifer will also introduce us to an adorable kitten named Mits!

To learn more about HAWS and Mits, give them a call at 262-542-8851 or visit hawspets.org/ADOPT.

HAWS Small Animal Same-Day Adoption Event

Tuesday, July 20

PetSmart Pewaukee

Including all sorts of pocket pets!

HAWS Same-Day Kitten Adoption Event

Saturday, July 24

PetSmart Pewaukee

Pre-Application/Approval required.