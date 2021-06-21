Adjusting to Post-Pandemic Traffic

If you’ve been on the road during the past month, you may have noticed the increased level of traffic. It's time to get out of the bad driving habits you may have fallen into over the past 16 months! When driving, our senses must be fully aware and engaged. Anne Scallon is the publisher of the Before the Wheel web resource, and she joins us today to share some practices that we should implement into our post-pandemic driving.

For more driving information, especially for your teen, visit beforethewheel.com.