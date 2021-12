Do you or someone you know struggle with an alcohole use disorder? Research being presented at the Wonderland Conference in Miami describes new options to treating alcohol use disorder. Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn Life Sciences and Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer at Awakn Life Sciences join us to share the latest research into treatments on alcohol use disorders, how these types of treatments are administered, and how they work.

For more information, visit awaknlifesciences.com