The Cocoa Tree Confectionery in Mequon offers delicious chocolates, macarons, and more! Recently, another frozen delight has been added to the sweet lineup: gelato. Kishoree Boegel from Cocoa Tree Confectionery gives us the scoop about this special addition for summer.

Stop in today, kids in local team uniforms get $1 off their gelato! To see a full list of their offerings and store hours, visit them at cocoa-tree.com.