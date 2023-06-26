Add Neck Care To Your Skincare

Beth Frost from Merle Norman is here today to tell us about the benefits of adding neck care to your skincare routine. Most of us are pretty good at taking care of our complexions - to the jawline that is! The neck is often neglected, but it’s not too late to give a little “me” time to your neck. Beth offers 4 different tips and tricks to help take care of the skin on your neck; from exfoliating to life-style habits. Reducing stress and anti-aging on the neck can be corrected by exfoliating for sun damage and hyperpigmentation, avoiding tech neck, increasing collagen through a retinol like the Ultimate Firming Neck cream, and extending serums and moisturizers to the neck. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.

