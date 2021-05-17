Add Flavor Exploration to Your Grilling This Summer with Weber!

People across the country are continuing to cook and grill at-home more than ever. "EAT-ERTAINMENT" has become a focus of daily life for us all. One of the easiest ways to continually add excitement to your mealtime, experiment with recipes, and explore new flavors is grilling outdoors with distinctive, flavorful grill seasonings.

Tiffany speaks with Weber's Lead Trainer and BBQ Expert, Jason Pruitt on how to add flavor and excitement to your grilling - whether meat, poultry, seafood or veggies. From seasoning tips, heating advice, and recipes, we get all up in your grill with some mouth-watering spices for your backyard BBQ!