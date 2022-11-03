Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Holiday with The Pfister

Add a touch of elegance to your holidays and celebrate tradition at Milwaukee’s legendary Pfister Hotel. David Caruso joins Briana Greer at Pfister Hotel. The Pfister is pleased to present several memorable events appropriate for all ages this holiday season, from our popular Thanksgiving Brunch to our family-friendly Breakfast with Santa.

Upcoming Events:

Thanksgiving Bountiful Brunch – November 24 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Annual Pfister Tree Lighting Ceremony – November 25 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Breakfast with Santa – December 4, 10-11, 17-18

Letters to Santa- From November 25 – December 18

Afternoon Tea – Friday-Sunday weekly through Spring

Create the perfect holiday season and celebrate in grand tradition at The Pfister Hotel.

Visit thepfisterhotel.com to learn more or make a reservation.

