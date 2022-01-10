Add A Thriller To Your 2022 Book List!

New York Times Best Selling Author from Whitefish Bay, Nick Petrie's new book The Runaway is on sale starting January 18th! This is the 7th installment of his Peter Ash series. The premise of the series follows Peter Ash who is driving through northern Nebraska when he encounters Helene, a stranded and very pregnant nineteen-year-old woman in far deeper trouble than he could ever imagine. Alone on a gravel road, Peter offers her a lift, but what begins as an act of kindness soon turns into a deadly cat-and-mouse chase across the lonely highways with the woman’s vicious ex-cop husband hot on their trail. Helene has seen something she was never meant to see . . . but protecting her might prove to be more than Peter can handle.

In order to save this mysterious woman and himself, Peter must use everything he has learned during his time as a Marine, including his knowledge of human nature, in order to escape a ruthless killer with instincts and skills that match—and perhaps exceed—Peter’s own.

Upcoming book event takes place at 2559 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211 (Boswell's Book Company) on Tuesday, January 18 at 6:30 PM. The event will be hosted by Nick's wife, Margret Petrie.

You can find The Runaway in stores or online. Visit nickpetrie.com to find out how.