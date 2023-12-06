It’s the time of year to celebrate with friends and loved ones. Lifestyle Expert and Author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy is here with a few ways to add a little “HOLI-YAY” to the season. She has Sanders Candy, Otterbox, exclusively at Verizon, and Govee. She will also explain how Afterpay can help you budget for the holidays.
Follow her on Instagram @Meaghanbmurphy
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 11:19:09-05
It’s the time of year to celebrate with friends and loved ones. Lifestyle Expert and Author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy is here with a few ways to add a little “HOLI-YAY” to the season. She has Sanders Candy, Otterbox, exclusively at Verizon, and Govee. She will also explain how Afterpay can help you budget for the holidays.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.