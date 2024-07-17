Becoming a business owner does not always have to start with an idea and building the business from scratch. For many, acquiring an existing business is a great approach. While there are many steps in acquiring a business, the financing to purchase the business is often done with the help of a great banking partner and funding programs.

Today in the studio we have Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President and Director of SBA Lending, at Centrust Bank who is a frequent guest of ours at the Morning Blend. Centrust Bank is known for its expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients and instrumental in helping small businesses reach achieve their dreams and growth aspirations. He is here today with his client, John Edwards. John is a buyer of an existing Wisconsin business and current Owner of American Garage Builders.

